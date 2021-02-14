“Never forget, never forgive”: Internet users remember the sacrifice of CRPF soldiers on the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack | India News
NEW DELHI: February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terrorist attack when 40 brave Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the infamous terror attack.
The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 people traveled from Jammu to Srinagar.
Days later, India carried out an airstrike on JeM’s Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn Most Favored Nation (MFN) status from Pakistan following the terrorist attack. The international community has expressed strong support for India after the terrorist attack.
The memorial with the names of the 40 jawans killed in the attack was unveiled on February 14, 2020 at the CRPF Training Center in the Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The monument is inscribed with the names of the 40 soldiers along with their photographs and the CRPF motto: “Seva and Nishtha” (Service and Loyalty).
Remembering the sacrifice of brave hearts, netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the CRPF staff who gave their lives for the nation.
#PulwamaAttack is currently trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.
Padma Shri recipient and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to fallen soldiers with sand art.
“The day India lost 40 CRPF men. 2 years of terrorist attack in Pulwama: We will never forget and we will never forgive! #PulwamaAttack,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another Twitter user said that brave hearts were attacked from behind.
One user called the terror attacks the time when all of India cried.
They were exceptional people who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our nation, said one Twitter user.
In the Pulwama terror attack, someone lost a son, father, husband and brother, another Twitter user said.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI Mohan Lal, who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019, was posthumously awarded the Presidential Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) on the eve of Republic Day 2021.
Mohan Lal was awarded the medal for spotting the IED-laden car and shooting to stop the car before it hit a bus in the convoy that killed the suicide bomber and 40 CRPF staff members on February 14, 2019.
