Mend Your Ways or Face Retaliation: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh to TMC Workers | India News

MIDNAPORE (WB): Those trying to harm BJP workers in West Bengal should make amends or face retaliation, the party’s state unit chair, Dilip Ghosh, warned on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Keshpur in the West Midnapore district during the BJP Parivartan Yatra, Ghosh accused the ruling TMC of atrocities against his party’s workers in different parts of the state.

“There are two or three months before the elections and by then they (TMC workers) should start behaving like gentlemen, otherwise they will face retaliation,” he said.

“Your game is over, now we will play and you will see it from the gallery,” he said, in an indirect reference to TMC’s popular slogan “khela hobe,” which means game in progress.

“There will be changes and also retaliation,” Ghosh said at another rally in the district, stating that the BJP will win the next assembly elections in the state.

Former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently passed to the BJP from the TMC, claimed that the slogan ‘khela hobe’ indicates that the ruling party is trying to play “foul play” during the upcoming elections, which he said is against of the Bengal culture.

