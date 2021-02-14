India Top Headlines

LPG cylinder price rose by Rs 50, to cost Rs 769 in Delhi | India News

NEW DELHI: The price of liquefied petroleum gas or domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased by 50 rupees per unit, sources said.

The new price of 769 rupees per 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder will be applicable in the national capital from 12 a.m. tomorrow, they added.

This is the second price hike in February. Oil trading companies had raised the price of unsubsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metropolitan cities on February 4.

The increase in the price of LPG comes at a time when gasoline and diesel prices in India have hit an all-time high. Cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.

