Law and order in Kashmir has greatly improved since the repeal of Article 370 provisions: CRPF official | India News
SRINAGAR: The law and order situation in Kashmir has greatly improved since the repeal of Article 370 provisions, a senior CRPF official said on Sunday.
He claimed that the security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and training to ensure that a terrorist attack like the one in Pulwama in 2019 is not repeated.
On the sidelines of an event held to pay tribute to the 40 CRPF Jawans killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019, Inspector General of Kashmir Force (Operations) Deepak Ratan said top leaders of several militant organizations they had been destroyed.
“There has been a great improvement in the law and order situation in Kashmir since the repeal of the provisions of Article 370,” Ratan said near the monument in Lethpora.
Claiming that the top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and other militant groups has been destroyed, he said: “Their network has been dismantled. It has also had an effect on their recruitment which has witnessed of a decrease. ”
The CRPF officer said the force has made radical changes to its strategy in Kashmir after the attack.
“We have reviewed the SoPs for each have to that we undertake and not only the duty of the highway opening party. We have seen an improvement in training, including how to respond to situations that we might face that are unique to Kashmir. ”
He said the force has also improved its weaponry and technology has been used in such a way that such incidents are not repeated.
The IG CRPF said that the use of drones and CCTV cameras on the national highway has made a big difference in the safety of convoys.
“We have installed CCTV cameras, drones and facial recognition cameras. We have modified our vehicles in such a way that in the event of an attack on a convoy or a civilian vehicle, the terrorists will receive an adequate response,” he said. .
The CRPF official said that the force greets the families of the martyrs and assures them that the whole country is with them.
“They are part of the CRPF family and the whole country shares their pain and will be with them shoulder to shoulder,” he added.
Ratan, along with other CRPF officials and the police, paid floral tributes to the 40 martyred CRPF members.
CRPF officials from Delhi, including the general manager of the force, and all CRPF camps across the valley paid tribute to their fellow martyrs virtually because of COVID.
