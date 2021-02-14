India Top Headlines

J&K eliminates 15 NOCs to promote industry | India News

JAMMU: To revive the business sector and increase investor confidence with a business-friendly environment, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the removal of at least 15 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) as a prerequisite for establishing an industry in the territory of the Union.

According to the decision made by the Administrative Council (CA), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday, NOCs or approvals were relaxed to establish a business unit at J&K, a spokesperson said. He said that Udyog Aadhaar’s memorandum according to the status of the Indian government would be the only requirement to establish a business unit now. Previously, up to 15 NOCs or authorizations were required to establish a business unit, which have now been reduced to a minimum.

The official said: “These NOCs / minimum approvals will be required later, for which two sets of one-stop-shop committees have been established: one for business units arising within industrial estates and another committee for units outside of industrial estates. industrial estates “.

He said that these committees would guarantee the issuance of the NOCs within a specified period or the approvals related to the power connection, the water connection and the construction plan according to the terms specified in each case.

In addition, the spokesperson said that a divisional-level committee was approved, which would periodically monitor the work of the committees and address issues, if any, related to the issuance of NOCs or approvals.

“No prerequisite approvals will be required as a general rule, except for NOCs / departmental approvals such as Pollution Control Board (CTE / CTO), Fire and Emergency Department NOC, Land Use Change from the revenue department, etc., when applicable, ”the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, LG commented that consistent policy actions were being taken to encourage large-scale investment, innovation, restore J & K’s advantage in resources and skilled workforce to create a business-friendly environment and drive economic growth in J&K.

Original source