Heirloom Slice Gets an Electric Boost: Victoria 2.0 Will Return Soon | India News

MUMBAI: Soon you will be able to ride those picturesque Victoria tongas, without the clip-clop sound of horse hooves. The battery-powered cars will launch in parts of southern Mumbai starting next month. The state transportation department has approved a proposal to allow electric wagons around the Gateway of India, where traditional horse-drawn wagons glided for nearly a century.

Initially, 10 carriages, each of which can carry six people, will run on routes close to Gateway of India, Marine Drive and Nariman Point, officials said. The fare for the trip has yet to be set.

E-carriage licenses will be granted to those who lost their livelihood after Bombay HC banned Victories on Horseback in June 2015. Carriages were a familiar sight on the streets of South Mumbai since colonial times. Transport Minister Anil Parab told TOI: “We have given approval in principle to Victoria’s power plan. It will be launched soon. “” The victories were part of the heritage of the city … It will be great to have them back. By licensing the former riders, we will also be able to rehabilitate them. ” A spokesman for Ubo Ridez, the firm that makes the electronic cars, said the battery-operated cars have a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour. The wagons will be GPS-enabled and equipped with speakers, ”he said.

