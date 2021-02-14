India Top Headlines

Farmers Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Bangalore Climate Activist In Toolkit Investigation | India News

NEW DELHI: Ten days after filing an FIR in relation to a controversial document tweeted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the Delhi Police cyber cell made the first arrest in the Bangalore case.

The accused has been identified as Disha Ravi (21), a climate activist. Ravi is also one of the initial members of a climate-related campaign called “Fridays for Future”.

Ravi is reportedly involved in the editing and broadcasting of the “Toolbox” related to the farmers’ protest in Delhi.

It has been recorded in the sections of the IPC related to sedition, the plot of a criminal conspiracy and the promotion of enmity between groups.

Police had previously said that the test was aimed at determining the identity of the creators of the “Toolkit” that details plans to disrupt the capital during January and February.

The toolbox, police said, is older and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the January 26 violence. The specific plans for January 26 were mentioned in the document that Thunberg deleted shortly after uploading it and published a new modified version later.

Shortly after it was uploaded, crucial parts of the document were deleted and edited, a development that raised alarms and prompted the Delhi Police’s social media monitoring team and its cyber cell to launch an investigation.

The police had written to Google asking it to provide the original document uploaded by Thunberg.

Sources confirmed that some of the websites, entities and foundations mentioned in the document were already under the agency scan. A more focused investigation has been launched against them.

Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said that the Delhi Police were monitoring social media in connection with the Kisan Riot and had identified ober 300 identifiers being used to push hateful and malicious content in the process.

“These handles are being used by some organizations / people who have vested interests and are spreading discontent and ill will against the government of India. In the context of farmer turmoil, farmers may not even be aware which forces were they? When guiding their actions and setting their agenda, there were clear indicators that deep and hostile “state actors” were behind this or would come together to exploit the sentiments. This input was shared with the leaders of various farmers organizations. Ranjan said.

Ranjan further said that in the process of monitoring social media (SM), they realized that a document called a “toolkit” was uploaded via one of the identifiers of a particular social media platform.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the ‘toolkit’ in question appears to have been created by a pro-Khalistani organization” Poetic Justice Foundation. “The intent of the creators of the toolkits appears to create discord among various social, religious and social groups. and encourage discontent and ill will against the Government of India. It also aims to wage a social, cultural and economic war against India, “said the special commissioner.

According to cyber cell researchers, the alarm bells sounded Wednesday night after the initially uploaded document detailed a roadmap ahead and also recounted its action plan so far in two parts titled “Prior Action and Urgent Action.” .

“The” prior action “part states that a” digital strike “was carried out via hashtags on or before January 26 and a” tweet storm “beginning on January 23. He called for physical action on January 26. January and asked to be vigilant or join the farmers marching to Delhi and returning to the borders that day, “Ranjan said, adding that the unfolding of events in recent days, including the violence on Republic Day, had revealed a” imitation execution “of the” action plan “detailed in the toolbox.

“The Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 124-A, 153-A, 153 and 120-B IPC which will be investigated by the Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell,” added the chief police officer.

