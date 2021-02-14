India Top Headlines

Disengagement in eastern Ladakh areas is surrender to China: Antony | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader and former Defense Minister AK Antony alleged on Sunday that the disconnection in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso Lake areas and the creation of a buffer zone was a “waiver” of rights from India.

At a press conference, he also said that at a time when India was facing multiple challenges on the border and facing a war situation on two fronts, the increase in the defense budget this year is meager and insignificant and was a “betrayal”. from the country.

The government had emphatically stated on Friday that India has not “ceded” any territory following the separation agreement with China in the Pangong Lake areas in eastern Ladakh.

Antony said he was sad that the Narendra Modi government was not giving adequate priority to national security at a time when China was becoming belligerent and Pakistan continued to promote terrorism.

He said the disconnection was good as it reduced tension, but should not be done at the expense of national security.

“Both disconnections in Galwan and Pangong Tso are a surrender,” he claimed, adding that it amounted to the surrender of areas traditionally controlled by India.

“We are giving up our rights,” he claimed, noting that the Galwan Valley as Indian territory was never a disputed land, even in 1962.

“The separation and the buffer zone means the surrender of our land at this time,” he alleged, while warning that the government is not understanding the importance of this untying and the creation of the buffer zone.

He warned that China can get into mischief at any time by helping Pakistan in Siachen.

“We want to know from this government when there will be a status quo in mid-April 2020 across the entire India-China border,” he said, asking what the government’s plan was in this regard.

He also said that the government must make the country and the people trust the restoration of the status quo ante at the borders.

He said the government always consulted the leaders of all political parties before making such a decision and must take national security into account.

Antony alleged that the government did not increase the defense budget to “appease” China and send a message that it did not want to confront them.

“To appease China, the government sent a message by not increasing this defense budget that we don’t want to confront it. To appease China, we have agreed to withdraw on China’s terms,” ​​he alleged.

As the entire country faces serious challenges from both China and Pakistan, the senior congressional leader said the armed forces are demanding support and a substantial increase in the defense budget.

“But compared to last year’s revised defense budget, this budget has seen a meager and insufficient increase of just 1.48 percent.

“It is a betrayal of the country. The government has defrauded our armed forces. The government is not paying due attention to national security,” he further accused.

