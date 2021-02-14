India Top Headlines

Army Helps Put Out Major Forest Fire On China’s Border In Arunachal | India News

ITANAGAR: Army troops successfully put out a large forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district along the border with China, officials said Sunday.

Defense spokesman Lt. Col. P. Khongsai said that Spear Corps troops provided immediate and critical assistance to the civil administration in putting out the large forest fire near Anini in the Dibang Valley.

“The forest fire broke out in Koylabasti and Anini on Thursday night and soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges. In a rapid response to the developing situation, the local formation units quickly deployed three response columns and immediately took over. the situation. It took the Army and the local administration almost 11 hours to put out the forest fires, “he said.

Khongsai said the Army’s well-coordinated and timely response averted a major disaster and saved lives and property. Local authorities and members of the civil administration praised the effort of the Indian army to prevent a great tragedy in the area.

Last month, the Army, the Indian Air Force, the National and State Disaster Response Force, local volunteers and the administration jointly put out a large forest fire in the famous Dzukou Valley on the Nagaland-Manipur borders after two weeks of battle.

The forest fire caused enormous damage to the flora and fauna, the forests and the environment of the Dzukou Valley, which is one of the 10 most beautiful places in the mountainous northeast of India. Dzukou Valley, located at an altitude of 2,452 meters above sea level and 30 km from Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, is also a sanctuary for the endangered Blyth tragopan, the Nagaland state bird, and other species of birds and animals.

Original source