Anniversary of the Pulwama Terrorist Attack: What Happened and How India Responded | India News
According to news reports, 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft participated in the operation. The aircraft carried SPICE 2000 and Popeye precision guided munitions and were backed by four Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Netra and Phalcon airborne early warning and control aircraft, an IAI Heron UAV and two Ilyushin Il-78 refueling aircraft.
“In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today (February 26), India attacked JeM’s largest training ground in Balakot. In this operation, a large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commanders, and jihadist groups from JeM who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. This installation in Balakot was run by MAULANA YOUSUF AZHAR (aka USTAD GHOURI), the brother-in-law of MASOOD AZHAR, Head of JeM, “said the then Foreign Secretary at a conference of press later in the day.