Amit Shah honors the soldiers who died in Pulwama, says India will never forget their supreme sacrifice | India News

NEW DELHI: Paying tribute to the 40 CRPF members who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.“I bow to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome attack on Pulwama on this day in 2019. India will never forget her exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice,” Shah tweeted today.This year marks two years since the Pulwama terrorist attack. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the infamous terror attack.

Top BJP leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also paid tribute to the soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 people traveled from Jammu to Srinagar.