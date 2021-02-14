3 technicians among 19 killed in four traffic accidents | India News
KANPUR / HASSAN / JAIPUR: Nineteen people, including three technicians and two children, died and the same number were injured in four separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. In two of the four accidents, the victims went to the temples to offer prayers.
Two of the four accidents occurred on the Agra-Lucknow highway in the Kannauj and Etawah districts of UP. In the Kannauj accident, six members of a family, including a minor, were killed when the car in which they were riding crashed into a truck in front of them. The accident happened on Friday night.
In the Etawah accident that took place on Canal No. 126 on Saturday morning, three people were killed and 12 injured in a pileup due to heavy fog on the highway. The deceased, who had not yet been identified, and the injured were traveling in separate vehicles.
In the Karnataka accident, a deputy excise inspector and three technicians were killed when their car collided with a container truck on the NH-75 near Channarayapatna in the early hours of Saturday. The four friends were on their way to attend a wedding in Chikkamagaluru.
The excise SI had just finished his training and will go to work on Monday in Mysuru. He was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.
In Rajasthan, six people, including four women and a child, were killed and seven others injured when the jeep they were traveling in collided head-on with a truck in Rajiyasar village in Sri Ganganagar district around 9 a.m. on Saturday. . The victims were heading to the Ramdeora temple in Jaisalmer to offer prayers.
Police said prima facie that the truck driver was found drunk. “He was arrested and sent for a medical examination. It is true that he was driving hastily and misjudged the vehicle coming from the opposite side, ”said a police officer.
