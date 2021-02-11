India Top Headlines

SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi’s declaration of bail in case of protests against CAA | India News

NEW DELHI: Activist Akhil Gogoi, who is jailed for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests in Assam, was denied bail by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench of judges NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail statement, saying: “We will not consider the petition at this time.”

However, the court told lawyer Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner can go to the higher court to request bail once the trial begins.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order from the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his release on bail in a case related to his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) filed by the Agency. National Research (NIA).

