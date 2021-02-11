India Top Headlines

Popular Online Toolkits Through Political Beliefs | India News

When climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has 4.9 million followers on Twitter, tweeted a ‘toolkit’ aimed at pushing the voices of protesting farmers in a certain direction, the six-page document she shared became a topic. under intense scrutiny and is now under investigation by Delhi Police.

In the age of social media, toolkits are here to stay, experts say. According to Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, the toolkits represent a form of 21st century activism, with an emphasis on using social media and the Internet to empower people. activists and share information on various online tools. to gather support for a cause.

Desi online groups also use toolkits to amplify their voices

TOI found national groups online that are also using toolkits to amplify their voices and guide their movements in specific ways. A Telegram group called the ‘Hindu Ecosystem’, with more than 19.5k members, regularly tries to set the agenda online by sharing these “toolkits”.

In the description of the group, the administrators have published a Google form asking people to join the movement. One of the questions on the form asks people if they have any areas of special interest like “gauraksha, gausewa, fighting against ‘love jihad’, ghar wapasi …”

One of the group’s admins, who goes by the username ‘We Support CAA’, shares Word documents with ‘sample tweets’ on a daily basis and encourages people to post them on Twitter to make them trending.

In the group, members regularly claim to have participated in creating some hashtag trends, which included linking the farmers’ protest to the Khalistan movement. The group also posted tweets with the hashtag “Delhi terror attack” on January 27, a day after a section of farmers clashed with the police.

Greta’s toolkit dates back to January 23 and lists various hashtags such as #AskIndiaWhy, #FarmersProtest, and # TheWorldIs-Watching with specific dates that they were trending. It also contained examples of tweets that would be posted in the future. Portions of the same resources are also publicly available on a website, www.askindiawhy-.com, created by a collective called the Poetic Justice Foundation. PJF was co-founded by Mo Dhaliwal, a Khalistani supporter. PJF later denied any link to Thunberg’s tweet.

According to the founding editor of The Logical Indian, Bharat Nayak, online toolkits are common as they determine the tone and intent of the campaign. “Problems with online campaigns arise because people can use fake handles and money to push their agenda, and there is no way to know if a trend is fake and whether or not it pays,” Nayak warned.

Original source