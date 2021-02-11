India Top Headlines

PM Modi recalls Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s contribution to building self-reliance in India | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the contributions of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay towards building a self-sufficient India, stating that the leader had called for self-reliance during the Indo-Pak war in 1965.

“Deendayal Upadhyay Ji’s thoughts are equally relevant today and will continue to be so. In 1965, during the Indo-Pak war, India had to rely on foreign countries for weapons. Deendayal Ji had said at the time that we need to build a India that is self-sufficient not only in agriculture, but also in defense and weaponry, “Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the Samarpan Diwas on the occasion of the anniversary of Upadhyay’s death.

“Today, the self-sufficient India campaign is becoming the means to build the future of the poor, the farmers, the workers and the middle class of the village,” said Prime Minister Modi, adding that the vision of the economy local is proof of how practical and comprehensive Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s thinking was even in those times.

“Today, with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’, the country is making its vision come true,” he said.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he said that with the power of self-reliance, the country had delivered the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire world.

“In this period of Covid-19, the country showed the spirit of Antyodaya and cared for the poor of our country. With the power of self-reliance, the country has also demonstrated the Philosophy of Integral Humanism, has delivered medicines to the whole world and is delivering the vaccine today, “he added.

He further said that the transformative changes taking place in the field of infrastructure will make life easier and India will get a new modern image, and with the country’s rapidly growing stature, all Indians will be proud of today’s India.

PM Modi also elaborated that consensus is valued in politics, and although the majority lead the government, the country does so with consent.

“We value consensus in politics. I said in Parliament that the majority runs the government, but the country works with consent. We have not only come to run the government, we have come to move the country forward. We fight among ourselves in the elections, that does not mean that we do not respect each other, “he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister, together with the party chairman, JP Nadda, paid floral tributes to the leader.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh political party, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He became president of Jana Sangh in December 1967. He opposed the Lok Sabha elections and lost. He passed away on February 11, 1968.

