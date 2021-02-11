India Top Headlines

Defense Minister to Deliver Statement on “Current Situation in East Ladakh” in Rajya Sabha Today | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing clash with China in the Ladakh border area, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the ‘current situation in eastern Ladakh’ at 10:30 am .

This comes after Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Lake Pangong began to disconnect on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of talks at the level of military commanders, according to the Ministry of National Defense of China.

Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Lake Pangong began withdrawing as planned on Wednesday, based on consensus reached during the ninth round of talks at the level of military commanders, the Global Times reported, citing the Defense Ministry. .

India and China had agreed to push for an early withdrawal of front-line troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India corps commanders level meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point. on January 24 to address the ongoing military confrontation.

The two countries have been at odds along the Line of Royal Control (LAC) since April-May last year. As China began to accumulate a massive military force throughout LAC, India responded with an appropriate increase.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks from the south bank first, but India has been asking to disengage from all friction points.

On Monday, the defense minister had said that 11 Rafale jets had arrived in India, while the full batch of jets will arrive in the country in April 2022.

Reference page