Covid-19: India registers 12,923 new cases, 108 more deaths | India News
NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 count has risen to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 new cases reported in one day, while the number of recoveries has risen to 1,05,73,372, the Ministry of Health.
the death The number of victims in the country due to the viral disease has risen to 1,55,360 and 108 more people succumb to it, according to ministry data updated at 8 a.m.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 1,05,73,372, which translates into a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.26%, while the fatality rate stands at the 1.43%.
The country currently has 1.42,562 active Covid-19 cases, accounting for just 1.31 percent of its total number of cases, according to the data.
India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30 lakh mark on August 23, the 40 lakh mark on September 5, and the 50 lakh mark on 16 of September.
It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and the one crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested in the country so far for Covid-19, including 6,99,185 on Wednesday.
