India Top Headlines

Violence reported on the disputed Assam-Mizoram border | India News

HAILAKANDI / AIZAWL: In a repeat of last year’s incidents of violence on the Assam-Mizoram border, several huts were set ablaze and several people injured in clashes allegedly between residents of the two states in a disputed area, authorities said. on Wednesday.

The violence and arson incidents took place in Kachurthol below the Ramnathpur police station area in Assam on Tuesday, prompting authorities to restrict prohibition orders under Section 144 CrPC in the Hailakandi district, which It borders the Kolasib district of Mizoram, an Assam official said.

The disputed Kachurthol is near Bairabi in the Kolasib district.

Hailakandi and Kolasib officials said security has been tightened in the area where the situation is now under control.

An Assam opposition MLA urged the chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, to protect the people from “armed aggression from the neighboring state.”

The legislative party of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s ruling party, alleged that the riots were created by Assamian criminals.

Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal, Police Superintendent Pabindra Kumar Nath and DIG (Southern Range) Dilip Kumar Dey visited the site.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said: “I am in constant contact with my Hailakandi counterpart. No further incidents were reported on Wednesday.”

The violence erupted when two Mizoram energy department employees and a Bairabi village council member went to inspect a power line and were allegedly assaulted by Assam residents on Tuesday afternoon, Lalthlangliana said.

They also broke into the compound of a religious institution in Gharmura at night in which at least five people were injured, he said, adding that they had been admitted to a hospital in Aizawl.

“The Mizo National Front Legislative Party Meeting held today condemns the cowardly attack against innocent Mizos by criminals in Gharmura, Hailakandi district, Assam. I denounce this vile act of violence against children, women and men,” the chief minister tweeted from Mizoram, Zoramthanga.

Suzamuddin Laskar, Assam’s local MLA, has written to Sonowal and Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta urging them to take immediate steps to instill security among people living along the border areas from the “armed aggression from the neighboring state. “.

The Katlicherra MLA belonging to the AIUDF said that some 30 people were seriously injured in the attack and some 50 houses were burned by criminals from the neighboring state on Tuesday night.

Earlier, on February 3, a school building was damaged by a powerful bomb blast in Muliala, in the Hailakandi district, near the Mizoram border.

Incidents of violence on the Assam-Mizoram border also occurred last year.

Tension prevailed along the border areas for days in October and November 2020, after several people were injured in a clash between residents of Assam’s Cachar district and Mizoram’s Kolasib district.

At that time, several makeshift huts were also burned in the border area. Central armed forces were deployed on both sides of the border and meetings were held chaired by the Union Secretary of the Interior, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

On 9 August, a farm hut caught fire and a plantation was damaged near the village of Thinghlun, in the Mamit district, west of Mizoram.

Just eight days later, there was a clash along the Mizoram border with the Cachar district in which a group of people set fire to makeshift bamboo huts and posts built along the NH-306.

Three districts of Mizoram, Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit, share a 164.6 km long interstate border with Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the boundary problem have yielded few results.

Times of India