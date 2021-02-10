India Top Headlines

US Calls India Important Partner in Indo-Pacific | India News

WASHINGTON: Describing India as one of America’s most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the Biden administration said Tuesday that it welcomes India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a security provider. network in the region.

“India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region for us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a provider of network security in the region,” said the department spokesman. State Ned Price to reporters at his daily press conference.

Hours earlier, he said, Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, for the second time in less than 15 days. During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India partnership and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Myanmar.

Blinken expressed concern about the military coup and the importance of the rule of law and the democratic process in Myanmar.

They also discussed regional developments, including the value of US-Indian cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. “Both sides hope to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad, and address the challenges of COVID and climate change,” Price said.

In response to a question, Price said that the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the United States and India is broad and multifaceted.

“We will continue to engage at the highest levels of our government to deepen cooperation on many fronts, and we are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our association will, in fact, continue,” he told reporters.

India and the United States, he said, cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues, including defense, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, the environment. environment, health, education, technology, agriculture, space and oceans. .

“We also work closely with international organizations, and we welcome India to join the Security Council in the last month of this year for a period of two years,” Price said.

The United States, he noted, also remains India’s largest and most important trading partner, with total bilateral trade rising to $ 146 billion in 2019.

American companies, of course, are a great source of foreign direct investment from India, he said.

Price also highlighted ties between people that he said are broad and important. “Across this country, nearly four million American Indians call America their home, contribute to their communities, and proudly serve their country in uniform,” he said.

