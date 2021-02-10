India Top Headlines

Unions Will Increase Agitation in February with Rail Roko, “Free” Toll Stations | India News

NEW DELHI: In order to intensify the movement of farmers against farm laws, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) decided on Wednesday to make all toll plazas in Rajasthan “free” from February 12 and carry out a nationwide rail lockdown program from 12pm to 4pm on February 18.

The SKM also decided to hold a ‘candle march’ and ‘mashaal juloos’ across the country in remembrance of the sacrifice of martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack on February 14. The decision appears to be an image correction effort after the “anti-national” raising a religious flag at the Red Fort on January 26 generated widespread condemnation. “On February 16, farmers will show solidarity across the country on the anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram’s birth,” SKM said in a statement. Chhotu Ram was one of the prominent leaders of the Punjab province before partition.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the Morcha committee as part of their plan to make the unrest a pan-Indian movement in the coming days. The mobilization will be a test for the unions as they have been successful so far in Punjab, Haryana and parts of western UP.

Times of India