The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Law are being prepared: Ministry of the Interior | India News

NEW DELHI: The Home Office stated on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha that the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019 are in preparation and that the Act has already entered into force as of October 1, 2020.

The Ministry made the statement in response to Congressional Deputy Digvijaya Singh’s question on whether it has drafted the rules for notification under the CAA. “If so, what are the details, including the date the rules are expected to be notified? If not, what are the reasons?” he questioned.

In response to your query, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that the law was notified on December 12, 2019.

“It has come into force as of October 1, 2020. The rules of the law are in preparation. The subordinate legislation committee, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension until April 9 and July 9, respectively. , to frame these rules, “Rai added.

The CAA was approved in December of last year. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsee and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India before 2015. In February, there was violence in northeast Delhi between groups that support and oppose the CAA which killed at least 53 people.

