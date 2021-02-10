India Top Headlines

Some a / c were withdrawn within India, to continue defending the right to free expression: Twitter | India News

NEW DELHI: Twitter said on Wednesday that it retained some of the accounts flagged by the Indian government for blocking “only within India”, but did not block controls on civil society activists, politicians and the media, as it would “violate their fundamental right to freedom of expression “guaranteed by the legislation of the country.”

Twitter emphasized that it will continue to advocate for the right to free expression of its users and that it is “actively exploring options under Indian law, both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been affected.”

The government had asked the microblogging platform to remove several accounts that shared misinformation and provocative content surrounding the ongoing farmer agitation. He had also been warned of criminal actions for non-compliance.

Seeking to clarify its position, Twitter, in a blog post, said that it had taken steps to reduce the visibility of hashtags containing harmful content that included banning them from trending on Twitter and appearing as recommended search terms.

Twitter has also informed the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) of its enforcement action.

Twitter noted that it has taken a series of enforcement actions against more than 500 accounts escalated on all MeitY orders, including permanent suspension in certain cases for violation of Twitter rules.

