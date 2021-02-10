India Top Headlines

Sec 144 in Saharanpur before kisan mahapanchayat, DM says its “standard practice” to keep order | India News

SAHARANPUR: After Section 144 was imposed in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh prior to kisan mahapanchayat, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh clarified on Wednesday that this is standard practice, which was taken in order to maintain law and order.

“The imposition of Section 144 is a standard practice used to maintain law and order. This practice has been going on for quite some time,” Singh told reporters.

“It has been imposed to maintain law and order in the upcoming holidays and to enforce Covid-19 regulations,” he added.

Reacting to the kisan mahapanchayat in the district, he said: “We are closely monitoring the mahapanchayat. If any laws are broken, we will deal with the matter according to the law.”

Earlier, an order on Section 144 was issued in the Saharanpur district, citing various reasons, including the upcoming holidays, the Covid-19 pandemic, law and order, and the possibility of violence by antisocial elements. The restrictions have been imposed until April 5.

The move comes ahead of Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to attend the kisan mahapanchayat.

