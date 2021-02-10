India Top Headlines

Punjab Records Highest Prevalence of High Blood Pressure: ICMR Study | India News

CHANDIGARH: The India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI), an initiative led by the Indian Council of Research (ICMR), has noted that while Punjab has seen an improvement in controlling the prevalence of high blood pressure, it continues to have a of the poorest control rates. combined with one of the highest prevalences in the country.

The study is based on patients who visited IHCI sites in 4 states and were observed for 6 months. Overall, 64 percent of the patients had various stages of uncontrolled hypertension when they signed up. In Punjab, 89 percent of patients who checked into selected IHCI locations had increased blood pressure and only 30% of them had been previously diagnosed.

The study found that adherence to treatment is currently one of the most problematic areas in stopping the hypertension epidemic. Almost half of the patients registered at IHCI sentinel sites did not return for a scheduled follow-up visit. Follow-up visits were one of the lowest in Punjab, and in the patient population that adhered to treatment, BP control was only 54.7%.

Highlighting the alarming prevalence of hypertension in the state of Punjab, Dr. Sonu Goel, professor at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER said: “In the state of Punjab, more than 35.7% of the population you have high blood pressure, which is much higher than the national average of 25.3%. Most people are unaware of their blood pressure levels, especially the younger population. ”

To scale interventions and gradually integrate into the national program, Phase 2 of the project was launched in July 2019. “This is the right step,” says Ashim Sanyal, COO of the NGO Consumer VOICE.

