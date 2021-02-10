Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘rudraksh mala’ gives rise to speculation | India News
SAHARANPUR: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen on Wednesday with a ‘rudraksh mala’ in her hands while arriving at Dehradun airport.
The mala ‘rudraksh’ has led to intense speculation that Congress is pursuing soft Hindutva and has even generated political controversy.
This, by the way, is the first time Priyanka has been seen holding a mala rudraksh.
Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said: “Priyankaji belongs to a Brahman family and has every right to visit a temple or wear a mala rudraksh. It belongs to the family of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. ”
Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak said: “Priyanka’s visits to the UP and also to the temple are a political drama. Some leaders try to stay in the headlines by doing those things. All of this is being done to disrupt the situation of law and order. a Hindu for the sake of vows. ”
