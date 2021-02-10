India Top Headlines

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend UP’s kisan mahapanchayat in Saharanpur today | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid protests by farmers on the Delhi borders, Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the kisan mahapanchayat in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

She will also offer prayers at the Shakumbhra Devi temple here before attending the program.

The congressional leader is also expected to hold a dialogue with farmers in the Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

Congress had previously extended its full support for farmers’ call for ‘chakka jam’ for three hours last week. The great old party and the other opposition parties have expressed concern against the new agricultural laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

