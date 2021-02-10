India Top Headlines

Non-farmer agitators, paid by 3 CM: BJP MP | India News

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri alleged Tuesday that protesters at the Delhi borders were “not farmers” and “paid for by three senior ministers,” even as North Carolina’s Farooq Abdullah said the three farm laws were not. as religious scriptures that could not be changed and urged the Center to find a solution.

Opening the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech, Bidhuri said: “Those people (protesters) … are leaders affiliated with the CPI and the CPM.” However, he did not name the three CMs who he claimed were funding the uproar. The BJP deputy also said that Congress was “playing Shakuni” with farmers to deceive them.

Farm laws are not religious scriptures that cannot be changed: Abdullah

Participating in the discussion, Abdullah said: “I want to make this request on the issue of farmers. It is not a ‘Khudai kitaab’ (religious scripture) that we cannot make changes. We have made the law. If they want it removed, why can’t you just talk to them and do what they want? ”.

Abdullah urged the government not to differentiate between people on the basis of their religious identities, and called for the reunification of the forked J&K.

Do you think Ram belongs only to you? Ram belongs to the world. It belongs to all of us. It is the same way that Muslims have pressed the Qur’an to their chest. The Quran is for everyone, ”he said.

While Bidhuri found support from BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who argued that farmers would benefit from an open market, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that UP was not buying crops at minimum support prices.

Ahhilesh also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Andolanjivi’ comment against the protesters. “What will we call those who are collecting money these days? Aren’t you chanda-jivi? ” he said.

TMC’s Swagata Roy said that while he was happy to see the prime minister “shed tears” as he said goodbye to Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad, he hoped Modi would show empathy for the protesting farmers. Former NDA ally and Shiromani Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal launched a bitter attack on the government, saying she was assured as a minister in June 2020 that the government would consult farmers before the legislation is enacted. , but did no such thing.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), who also resigned from the NDA over the farmers issue, said that this is the biggest “jan andolan” since Independence and warned that “farmers will not get tired because they are the ones who have fought for independence. from the country”.

