‘Naxal incidents drop 47%, Red is limited to nine states’ | India News

NEW DELHI: The government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that incidents related to left-wing extremism dropped by 47% between 2015 and 2020 compared to incidents in the previous six years from 2009 to 2014, and that the geographic extent o The Naxal Arc Violence had been contained in 53 districts in nine states in 2020 compared to 76 districts in 10 states in 2013.

In a written response to a question, the Minister of State for the Home, G Kishan Reddy, said that the strong implementation of the multi-front strategy to counter the LWE had resulted in a steady decrease in violence and a reduction in the geographic extent.

“LWE incidents of violence are down 70% from the all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 665 in 2020. Similarly, deaths (civilians + forces) have been reduced by 80% from the all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 183 in 2020. The spread has been restricted and only 9 states reported LWE-related violence compared to 10 states in 2013, ”he stated.

