Modi’s government used ED to harass and silence independent media: CPM | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, the CPM condemned the raids by the Directorate of Execution on the offices of a digital news portal, describing it as “another attack on independent media.” The ED conducted searches Tuesday of multiple locations linked to the Newsclick news portal, its promoters and a few others in connection with a money laundering investigation.

“Yet another attack on the independent media. The CPM condemns the raids by the Directorate of Execution on the offices of Newsclick, a digital news portal, and the homes of its publishers and owner. ED’s action is a blatant attempt to intimidate and suppress an independent news portal. Newsclick has provided extensive and credible coverage of the farmers’ protests, ”the CPM political bureau said in a statement.

He also alleged that the Narendra Modi government was “using” central agencies to “harass and silence independent media.”

The Left party also demanded an end to the vengeful action against Newsclick and its leadership.

