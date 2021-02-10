India Top Headlines

India’s Number of Active Covid-19 Cases Falls to 1.41 Lakh, Recovery Rate is 97.27% | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported Wednesday that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in India continues to follow a steady downward slope as it has fallen to 1, 41,511 lakh.

According to the ministry, the current number of active cases now consists of only 1.30 percent of India’s total positive cases.

“Following the national signal, 33 states and territories of the Union have reported fewer than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours. Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have 0 active cases,” he said.

11,067 new daily cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, while 13,087 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decrease of 2,114 cases from total active cases.

Two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 71% of the country’s total active cases.

“Nineteen states and UT have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli, “he said.

India’s cumulative recoveries amount to 1,05,61,608 today and the recovery rate is 97.27 percent.

From February 10, 2021, until 8 a.m. M., More than 66 lakh (66,11,561) beneficiaries have received the vaccine in the framework of the Covid19 vaccination exercise across the country.

Total cumulative vaccination coverage of 66,11,561 includes 56,10,134 healthcare workers and 10,01,427 front-line workers. So far, 1,34,746 sessions have been held.

The final figures for vaccination coverage for the 25th day (February 9, 2021) of the fiscal year throughout the country include 3,52,553 beneficiaries (PS – 1,28,032 and PDA – 2,24,521) in 7,990 sessions.

The number of beneficiaries who are vaccinated every day follows a constant upward slope.

It is observed that 81.68 percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 states and Kerala has reported the maximum number of recoveries in a single day with 6,475 newly recovered cases. 2,554 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 513 in Karnataka.

83.31 percent of daily new cases are from six states. Kerala has reported the highest number of new cases daily with 5,214. Maharashtra follows with 2,515, while Tamil Nadu has reported 469 new cases.

There have been 94 deaths in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 80.85% of daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the most casualties (35), followed by Kerala (19) and Punjab (8).

