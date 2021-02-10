I am proud ‘andolan jeevi’, says Chidambaram | India News
NEW DELHI: Responding to mockery from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the budget session, senior congressional leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called himself a proud ‘andolan jeevi’ (one who thrives on protests) and the ‘ andolan jeevi ‘par excellence, according to him, was Mahatma Gandhi.
“I am a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi,” Chidambaram tweeted.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a new community has emerged in the country, andolan jivi, who can be seen at every protest and is a parasite on the nation.
“We know very well some terms like ‘Shram Jivi’ and ‘Buddhi Jivi’. But, I see that for some time a new entity has emerged in this country: ‘Andolan Jivi’. This community can be seen anywhere it is a protest , whether it is agitation of lawyers, students or workers, sometimes in the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify those people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites, “said Prime Minister Modi. . he had said when responding to the motion of thanks in the president’s speech at Rajya Sabha.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.
