India Top Headlines

Gupkar Alliance ranked first in 2 DDC, BJP one | India News

SRINAGAR: In a significant advance, the six-party amalgamation of the Popular Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (GAPD) held the top two spots out of two District Development Councils (DDCs), while BJP and an Independent won the seats in a DDC, elections for which were held on Wednesday by voice vote.

While GAPD won the posts of President and Vice President of Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Pulwama in southern Kashmir, BJP and The Independent were victorious in the Reasi DDC of the Jammu division. GAPD comprises the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party, the Awami National Conference, the CPI-M, the CPI and the J&K People’s Movement.

Nuzhat Ishfaq from NC was elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of PDP’s Ganderbal DDC, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh. According to a North Carolina official, Nuzhat and Sheikh each got nine votes for their respective positions. Nuzhat is the wife of Ganderbal Ishfaq Ahmed’s former NC MLA.

In DDC polls conducted at J&K last year, NC won six seats, PDP three, Independents three and JKAP one in Ganderbal. Therefore, it was a foregone conclusion that NC would form the council here. Interestingly, the independent members did not vote for GAPD in this DDC on Wednesday.

Similarly, given the number of seats won in the DDC elections, Syed Bari Andrabi of the PDP was elected president and Mukhtar Ahmad Bhand of NC, vice president of the Pulwama DDC.

According to officials, Andrabi and Bhand each obtained nine votes to obtain their respective positions. Interestingly, four votes each went in favor of independent member Javid Rahim Bhat for the position of president and Minha Lateef of BJP for vice president. One member, Waheed Parra from PDP, was unable to vote because he is currently in jail for alleged terrorist ties.

In DDC polls in Pulwama, independents had won five seats, PDP six, BJP one and NC two.

At Reasi DDC, BJP’s Saraf Singh Nag won the post of president, while independent member Sajra Qadri became vice president. Nag won the job with nine out of 14 votes. Sajra, however, was chosen by lottery, as she and her BJP rival, Abdul Rashid, each got seven votes.

With these three, elections for the positions of president and vice president have been completed in eight of the 20 DDCs. Elections for these positions for the DDCs of Srinagar, Shopian, Kulgam, Kathua and Jammu were held earlier.

Reference page