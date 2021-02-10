India Top Headlines

Farm Laws: Prime Minister Modi Cites “Churchill Cigar Assistant” Anecdote to Underline Need for Change | India News

NEW DELHI: Defending farm laws as much-needed reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Wednesday that change is essential, citing the case of CCA, a British-era post in Tamil Nadu for supplying the then Prime Minister of the Kingdom with cigars. Kingdom, Winston Churchill, which was not. abolished until several decades after independence.

Speaking at Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president for his speech, Modi said that change and reforms are essential for the progress of all modern society.

He also mentioned social reformers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar who had the courage to push for reforms in society against prevailing norms.

Emphasizing that still water leads to illness while moving water infuses new energy, Modi said he opposes the “status quo” mentality and claimed that the young generation would not wait long for change.

“One must take responsibility and decide according to the needs of the country. This ‘status quo’ mentality has also played havoc to stop the progress of the country. How long will we continue with this status quo,” Modi said.

To reinforce his turning point, Modi cited a CCA story, Churchill Cigar Assistant, in the office of the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was created specifically to ensure the supply of cigars to Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Although Churchill lost in 1945 and India became independent in 1947, the position continued until several decades later and the fact came to light when the state government established a commission to increase the salaries of government employees.

The CEC wrote to the Commission requesting a raise, but no one even knew that the position existed.

This incident is the greatest example of the need for a change in governance for the advancement of society, Modi suggested.

He said that you cannot govern a country simply by “cutting tapes” and taking photographs. “We must do everything possible to achieve changes. There may be mistakes, but if the intention is fair, there will be good results,” he said.

Failure to act out of fear of failure does not benefit anyone, said the Prime Minister.

He also confronted those who asked why laws were introduced when farmers did not ask for them, saying that India is a democratic country and not a feudal structure where people should seek something from those in power.

The government should be sensitive to the people and make decisions that are good for the country, Modi said, while noting that the people did not demand Ayushaman Bharat, Jan Dhan Accounts and Swachh Bharat, but still the Center started these welfare programs. .

He said laws against dowry, triple talaq and child marriage were also not required, but governments introduced these laws because they were necessary for the general welfare of the nation.

