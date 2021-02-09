India Top Headlines

U’khand glacial explosion: 31 bodies recovered so far, 197 missing, search operations continue | India News

CHAMOLI: So far 32 bodies have been recovered from different areas affected by the glacier outbreak in Chamoli district, while 197 people are still missing, Uttarakhand police said.

“197 people are missing. 32 bodies recovered so far from various places, 8 of them identified,” police said.

Police also issued a helpline number to provide information on the bodies that have yet to be identified.

“People who know someone who is missing can contact DIG Law and Order at +91 7500016666, they will be sent photos of 24 bodies that have not yet been identified, on WhatsApp,” police said.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and other agencies conducting rescue operations used drone cameras to see the feasibility of entering beyond the cleared site inside the Tapovan tunnel.

So far they have not been successful. Machines deployed to clear slush, ITBP said.

An SDRF staff involved in rescue work in the Tapovan area said there is an accumulation of a large amount of debris and sludge inside the tunnel.

“As much as we get through buckets, the mud keeps coming back. Progress is slow for now, we are trying to speed up the process,” he said.

“We have cleared up to 60m inside the tunnel and we can see up to 30m more, but there is still a lot of work to be done. There is a lot of debris stored inside. I have never witnessed such a situation before. I hope to save the trapped people. inside, “said a machine operator at the rescue site.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that all concerned authorities are working effectively on the ground and that food and water are being provided in a timely manner to all.

“Army, NDRF, ITBP and SDRF teams are working around the clock in challenging situations to rescue people. Saving lives is the biggest challenge right now. Ongoing search for missing persons. 206 missing persons, of which 31 bodies have been found, “Pokhriyal had said.

“Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is regularly monitoring the situation on the ground. All concerned authorities are working effectively on the ground and food and water are being provided in a timely manner to all,” said the minister of the Union.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that war footing efforts are underway to rescue those trapped in a tunnel after a glacier erupted in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) installed its control room and its 450 jaws are conducting search and rescue operations, it added.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of ​​the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaging houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

