Thank You Motion Debate: Lok Sabha Proceedings Extended Until Midnight Monday | India News

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha proceedings were extended until midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers who participated in the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.

Lok Sabha meets between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was chairing the proceedings, said there is a long list of speakers participating in the debate and extended the time until midnight after taking the House sense.

After several days of stalemate on the three new farm laws, the House resumed debating the Motion of Thanks on Monday night.

The time allotted for the debate is 15 hours and it would continue on Tuesday.

Just before the House rose, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi proposed eliminating question time on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate speakers. President Om Birla took the sense of the House and approved the proposal.

At Lok Sabha, 4 pm to 5 pm is reserved for question time.

