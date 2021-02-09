India Top Headlines

Standards for OTT platforms soon, says Javadekar | India News

NEW DELHI: The central government will soon issue guidelines for the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime to address issues of sensitive and vulgar content.

In response to a mention of zero hour in Rajya Sabha, Broadcasting and Information Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “We are getting a lot of suggestions and complaints (about OTT platforms). The guidelines and directions are almost ready. They will be implemented soon. ”

Earlier in raising the issue, BJP’s Mahesh Poddar said that some of the content and language on OTT platforms was highly objectionable and sexually discriminatory in nature. “Vulgar language is shown against women. The government should, without delay, control them, ”he said.

