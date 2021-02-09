India Top Headlines

SC Suspends Arrest of Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai and Others for Multiple FIRs for R-Day Farmer Death | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the arrest of Congressional Deputy Shashi Tharoor and the scribes, Rajdeep Sardesai, Anant and Paresh Nath, Mrinal Pandey, Zafar Agha and Vinod K Jose, from arrest for alleged misstatements and false reports on the rally of tractors violence on Republic Day.

They face multiple FIRs in many states for their alleged ‘misleading’ tweet. They mentioned some unconfirmed news about the death of a protester during the violence of the tractor rally on January 26.

The FIR had been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with sedition and to promote enmity between different groups, intentional insult with the intention of causing the breach of the peace, inciting violence and the criminal conspiracy.

