SC grants protection to AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, in alleged cases of hate speech in UP | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted protection from coercive action to Party leader Aam Aadmi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases brought against him in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the court said UP police are not prevented from seeking a sanction for prosecuting him from the President of Rajya Sabha in the cases.

The high court also issued a notice to the government of Uttar Pradesh and requested its response to two pleas by Singh seeking to bludgeon and overturn the FIRs filed against him after his press conference on August 12 last year in which he alleged that the state government was favoring a certain kind of society.

During the hearing, a court of judges Ashok Bhushan and RS Reddy told Singh’s councils that it cannot divide society along caste and religion lines.

The main defender Vivek Tankha and the defender Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared on behalf of Singh, said that the police did not follow any procedure to present the case and that the sanction was not taken to prosecute the deputy of Rajya Sabha.

The bench said that it will not go into the penalty aspect at this time, but that does not mean that a foul was not committed against Singh.

He told Tankha that the court understands that the sanction to prosecute under section 197 CrPC should have been taken from the President of Rajya Sabha.

On 2 February, the high court had refused to grant protection to Singh, against whom a non-bail order (NBW) was issued in an FIR filed in Lucknow.

The AAP leader has moved the high court seeking the annulment of several FIRs filed against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh after the press conference, saying that they have been “maliciously instituted to unleash a political vendetta.”

In a separate petition, Singh also challenged the January 21 order of the Allahabad High Court that refused to overturn the FIR in Lucknow.

Times of India