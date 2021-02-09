India Top Headlines

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor and activist Deep Sidhu into 7-day police custody | India News

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent actor and activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farm tractor parade against the three new farm laws of the Center.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta sent Sidhu into custody after police alleged that he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents in the Red Fort.

Sidhu’s lawyer, however, claimed that he had nothing to do with the violence and that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The police had announced a 1 lakh rupee cash reward for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke through barriers to storm the national capital on January 26, their parade of tractors to highlight their demands dissolved into scenes of unprecedented anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and launched a national insult by raising a religious flag. from the walls of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for the tricolor of India.

Thousands of protesting farmers who came to ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with the police. Many of them in tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where the religious flag was also hoisted. More than 500 policemen were injured and one protester died.

In the FIR recorded in connection with the Red Fort violence, police said that two chargers with 20 active cartridges were seized from two officers by protesters who also damaged vehicles and stole riot gear.

Times of India