India Top Headlines

Punjab Expert Panel Endorsed Land Reform | India News

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government think tank, headed by former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, recommended in an interim report last year that the Punjab government should open up agricultural marketing beyond agricultural marketing committees. Agricultural Products and Markets (APMC) for reforms. in the sector.

The expert panel was formed in April last year for a post-Covid reactivation strategy and its interim report, “Medium and Long-Term Post-Covid Economic Strategy for Punjab: A Multi-Sector Approach to Building Resilience and Recovery”, it was submitted to the Punjab government on July 31.

“Punjab should aim to reform agricultural marketing by inviting the private sector to build modern supply chains using state-of-the-art technology. The development of modern warehousing and logistics would help export agricultural products not only to other states, but also abroad ”, recommended the group of experts. He had also pushed for legal changes to buy directly from farmers, as well as investment in value chain infrastructure, which he said was the best way to reduce market risk and increase farmers’ share of the rupee of the consumers.

Original source