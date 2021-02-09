India Top Headlines

PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Shehtoot Dam on Agenda | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss a deal on the Shehtoot Dam at the summit-level talks between India and Afghanistan to be held on Tuesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the sources said.

The Shehtoot Dam will provide drinking water to two million Kabul citizens and will also be used for irrigation.

The Shehtoot Dam will be built in the Kabul River Basin, one of Afghanistan’s five river basins. Along with the Shehtoot Dam, India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan by committing projects worth $ 80 million. India has announced around 150 projects in the conflict-ridden country.

In early November 2020, the Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced at the Geneva Donors Conference that India will build the Shahtoot Dam on the Kabul River in Afghanistan and that the governments of the two nations have recently concluded an agreement for the same.

Times of India