PM denigrated a stir with his statements: Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress “condemned” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Rajya Sabha, saying he had denigrated the farmers’ movement with his choice of words and disappointed the country that he expected him to provide a resolution in the form of repeal of all three agricultural laws. .

Congressional leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Shaktisinh Gohil said Modi’s comments in the House suggested that what the government had done with the farm laws was justified and that everyone else protesting the laws they were “dumb”. They said that at least 20% of farmers in India were graduates who understood the policies.

“We were expecting the prime minister to announce the repeal of the three agricultural laws. Later, the government could consult all interested parties and come up with a modified law, ”Kharge said. Speaking at Lok Sabha, Congressional MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the “desecration” of the Red Fort on January 26 was orchestrated by the government to dissolve farmers’ protests and should be investigated by a joint parliamentary committee. “This was a well thought out and planned conspiracy to dissolve the farmers movement. The fact is that he has sent some vandals to the Red Fort to create vandalism. The forces within the government are behind this, ”he said.

