India Top Headlines

Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously: Manoj Tiwari | India News

NEW DELHI: Northeast Delhi MP and former Delhi BJP chair Manoj Tiwari said Tuesday that no one takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously after the latter alleged that the prime minister’s development model Narendra Modi will reduce the number of public sector companies and harm the country.

At a press conference, Tiwari said that the 2021-22 union budget is a game changer, asserting that not a single budget presented in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s 10-year tenure can be compared to the current one.

“The country is debating whether it should take Rahul Gandhi seriously. His comments are against the ideology of development and far from reality, ”Tiwari said, adding that the budget will not only give the economy a new direction, but will also help revive the economy that had slowed due to the Covid pandemic.

Manoj Tiwari said that even experts are surprised by the kind of budget that has been prepared despite the adverse situation in the face of the pandemic. “Everyone thought that due to the Covid pandemic, the budget will propose a heavy tax burden, but this ‘aatm nirbhar’ budget has no new taxes,” Tiwari said.

Original source