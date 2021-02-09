Indo-Pacific appears in the first Modi-Biden chat | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI / WASHINGTON: In his first conversation since the inauguration of Joe Biden, the new president of the United States “underscored” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “his desire to uphold democratic institutions and norms around the world, noting that a commitment shared with democratic values ​​is the foundation for the relationship between the United States and India, ”the White House said.Prime Minister Modi said they were “committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. ”

After his conversation with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet, said: “We also agreed to promote our cooperation against climate change.” “The leaders agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” the White House said. “They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be maintained in Burma. Leaders agreed to stay in close contact on a variety of global challenges, ”he added.

“The United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand united against the scourge. global terrorism, “said the White House.

Modi emphasized the agreement on issues close to the Biden administration. Climate change is important to Biden, especially since the United States plans to return to the Paris Agreement. Modi’s emphasis also shows that India is particularly proactive on the climate. Biden embraced the Indo-Pacific, a concept inherited from his predecessor Donald Trump. But their full endorsement of the concept is important to India, which has invested in the Indo-Pacific in recent years. He also noted that India and the United States are still on the same page about China.