India Top Headlines

India Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Build Farm and Drinking Water Dam in Kabul | India News

NEW DELHI: India and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday for the construction of the proposed Shatoot Dam that India will build to provide drinking and irrigation water to Kabul residents. Presiding over the virtual ceremony with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no outside power can stand in the way of friendship between India and Afghanistan.

Modi also expressed concern about the increase in violence in Afghanistan and the “cowardly way” in which innocent civilians and journalists were being targeted in Afghanistan. While calling for a full ceasefire in Afghanistan, he said that as close neighbors and strong strategic partners, both India and Afghanistan want to see the region free from extremism and terrorism. Referring to the Afghan peace process, he said unity within the country was important and he hoped that a “united Afghanistan” would be able to meet whatever challenges it faces.

In his remarks, Ghani said that India’s development assistance to Afghanistan is iconically marked on the country’s landscape. The MoU for Shatoot Dam was signed by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Hanif Atmar. The government said the project was part of the New India-Afghanistan Development Partnership. “The Lalandar (Shatoot) dam would meet the drinking water needs of the city of Kabul, provide irrigation water to nearby areas, rehabilitate the existing irrigation and drainage network, aid in flood protection and management efforts in the area. , and it would also provide electricity to the region, ”said a government statement.

This is the second major dam built by India in Afghanistan, after the India-Afghanistan friendship dam. [Salma Dam], which was opened by Modi and Ghani in June 2016.

“The signing of the MoU on the Lalandar (Shatoot) Dam is a reflection of India’s strong and long-term commitment to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan and the lasting partnership between two countries. As part of our development cooperation with Afghanistan, India has completed more than 400 projects covering the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, ”the statement said. In his remarks, Modi highlighted the civilizational relationship between India and Afghanistan and ensured India’s continued support for a peaceful, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.

Reference page