India Orders 14.5 Million More Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine as Campaign Expands | India News

NEW DELHI: India ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and 4.5 million more from a homegrown one from Bharat Biotech, company representatives told Reuters.

The two injections alone have been used in what India calls the world’s largest immunization program to cover 300 million people in August, starting with healthcare and other workers to reach the elderly and people with medical conditions. existing in March.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine maker, had supplied 11 million doses for the inoculation campaign, which has covered 6.3 million front-line workers since it began on January 16.

“The second order is already in effect, it is for 10 million doses,” said an SII spokesperson, adding that the figure was part of the 100 million doses that the company agreed to sell to the government for 200 rupees ($ 2.74 ) each.

Bharat Biotech, which developed its vaccine with the state Indian Council for Medical Research, has supplied 5.5 million doses. A spokeswoman for Bharat Biotech said it was selling 4.5 million more.

India’s drug regulator says the Covishield IBS vaccine is around 72% effective, while Bharat Biotech says results from the late-stage trial of Covaxin are expected in March.

The regulator is expected to approve Sputnik V from Russia and ZyCov-D from Cadila Healthcare in the coming months.

India’s infections rose by 9,110 in the past 24 hours to 10.85 million, the highest in the world after the United States, although they have fallen dramatically from a mid-September high of nearly 100,000.

The Health Ministry said a daily toll of fewer than 100 deaths in the past four days brought the total to more than 155,000.

