India Top Headlines

In telephone conversations, EAM Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken review developments in the Indo-Pacific | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a “comprehensive” conversation on Tuesday, focusing on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as cooperation under the Quad.

The phone conversation between Jaishankar and Blinken came a day after US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after the new US administration took office.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said that views were also exchanged on the situation in Myanmar. Last week, the Myanmar army seized power in a coup against the civilian government.

“We welcomed today’s comprehensive discussion with @SecBlinken. Indo-Pacific developments and Quad cooperation were reviewed. Views were exchanged on the situation in Myanmar. We look forward to staying in touch,” he said.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken held their first telephone conversations on January 29, during which they resolved to consolidate and expand the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

There has been growing worldwide concern among major powers about China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both India and the US have been expanding cooperation bilaterally, as well as within the Quad framework with the aim of ensuring peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

The issue featured in the talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

“They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the Foreign Ministry said late Monday.

In a reading, the White House said that Biden and Modi agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.

Furthermore, Jaishankar held talks with Tajikistan’s national security adviser, Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon.

“I am pleased to receive Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon from the Tajikistan NSA. Useful exchange of views on the regional situation. We agreed to accelerate our ongoing bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Original source