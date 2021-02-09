India Top Headlines

In Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah Says The Nation Belongs To Everyone, The Government Must Talk With The Farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said Tuesday that the three farm laws are not like religious scriptures that cannot be changed and pleaded with the government to engage with protesting farmers to find a solution.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech, Abdullah said: “I want to make this request on the issue of farmers. It is not a ‘Khudai kitaab’ (religious scripture) that we cannot make changes. We have made the law. If they want it removed, why can’t you just talk to them and do what they want? “, Said.

Abdullah invoked the “Indian parampara” to assert that those of the past era must be respected, adding that he was saddened to see NDA MPs question the stature of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Adding that they were one despite political differences, Abdullah said that the BJP should take into account that it will also occupy the opposition seats one day.

“This time, we will respect you more than you have respected us. God has made us all in the same flesh and blood…. This is our country and we must also respect ourselves … We are sitting here to seek solutions, not to create problems, “he added.

With the House listening closely, Abdullah urged the government to embrace the people of Kashmir and not differentiate between people on the basis of their religious identities. Do you think Ram belongs only to you? Ram belongs to the world. It belongs to all of us. It is the same way that Muslims have pressed the Qur’an to their chest. The Quran is for everyone, ”he said.

He also called for the reunification of the bifurcated J&K and a law to stop the “theft of the democratic mandate” and the “illegal purchase of elected members” that took place at the DDC polls.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who opened the discussion with a motion of thanks to the presidential speech, claimed that the people sitting in protest on the Delhi borders “are not farmers.” He said: “Those people are not farmers. They are leaders affiliated with the CPI and CPM. There are people who have been paid by three main ministers ”.

He also said that Congress was playing ‘Shakuni’ with farmers to trick them into protesting the three farm laws, adding that minimum support prices for crops had multiplied under Modi’s government. Bidhuri also said that it was “great fortune” for India to be led by a prime minister like Narendra Modi, a man, he said, with “divya Shakti” (divine powers).

While Bidhuri found support from BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who argued that farmers would benefit from an open market, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Uttar Pradesh was not buying crops at minimum support prices.

Akhilesh also made a mockery of PM Modi’s use of ‘Andolanjivi’ against protesters. “What will we call those who are collecting money these days? Are you not Chanda-jivi? “, Said. He also attacked the breaking of law and order in UP, claiming that a “thoko neeti” (abandonment policy) was at stake in the state.

TMC’s Swagata Roy, on the other hand, said that the differences he had with the ruling party MPs were only over “politics and ideology”, adding that the government’s “divisive agenda” was wrong. Roy also investigated Prime Minister Modi and said that while he was happy to see him “shed tears” as he said goodbye to MP Ghulam Nabi Azad of Rajya Sabha, he hoped the prime minister would also show empathy for the 200 farmers who died. around Delhi and the most lakhs sitting in protest on the borders of the national capital.

“Running for the ‘Andolan’ does not correspond to the PM. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee did not go to jail for a day. Nehru, on the other hand, remained in jail for 9 years. You don’t become such a leader. But BJP doesn’t have this legacy, ”Roy said, saying that TMC did not condone the insults against protesting farmers.

