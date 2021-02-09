I am proud to be an Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam Nabi Azad as he leaves Rajya Sabha | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Rajya Sabha opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who delivered his farewell speech on Tuesday, said he is among the lucky people who did not go to Pakistan and are proud to be Hindustani Muslims.

“I have always felt that paradise is India. I was born after independence. I am among those lucky people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about the circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be an Hindustani Muslim,” said the veteran Congress. Leader.

“Among all the Muslims in the world, Muslims in India should be the most proud,” Azad said.

The outgoing RS member said that contrary to Muslim societies around the world that are infested with infighting, Indian Muslims have lived together and should continue to do so.

Azad began his farewell speech in the Upper House by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues at Rajya Sabha for their thanks and applause for their work.

“I have learned a lot from this Parliament. I was initiated as secretary general of the party during the mandate of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.” Azad said.