Government must create an enabling environment before next round of talks, farmers say | India News
AMRITSAR: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to farmers for another round of discussions to resolve the issue of three controversial farm laws, farmer leaders now hope government to create a conducive environment by accepting some of their demands before the 12th round of meetings.
While speaking with TOI on Tuesday, Zamhauri State President Kisan Sabha Satnam Singh Ajnala, who is currently camping on the Delhi border, said they hoped the government would at least make a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and announce the same before next time. meeting.
“This will be a big step by the Modi government to win the hearts of the farmers and gain their trust before the next round of discussions with the government,” Ajnala said, adding that the government should also consider his demand to end the punishment. by burning stubble and farmers. objections to the 2020 Electricity (Amendment) Bill before holding a meeting with the leaders of Syunkat Kisan Morcha (SKM) to discuss the controversial three laws.
Ajnala also reported that SKM leaders had not received any written invitation to date for the next round of talks. “An official invitation is still awaited,” he said, adding that SKM leaders would meet on Wednesday to discuss the whole situation.
In response to the proposal of few peasant leaders to contemplate the proposal of the Center government to suspend the three laws for a year and a half and constitute a committee to reflect on different aspects of the three agricultural laws, he said: “A death sentence is a death sentence, whether passed now or later, we want a complete repeal of all three laws, ”he said.
On the other hand, the leader of the Kisan Mazdur Sangarash Committee, Gurbachan Singh Chaba, said that his organization was not at all in favor of even contemplating the government’s proposal for a temporary suspension of agricultural laws.
“The farmers are in chardi kalan, our morcha is gaining strength with each passing day and the government has realized our power and is trying to seduce us with offers, but we will not settle for anything less than the total repeal of the three laws, “he added. .
While speaking with TOI on Tuesday, Zamhauri State President Kisan Sabha Satnam Singh Ajnala, who is currently camping on the Delhi border, said they hoped the government would at least make a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and announce the same before next time. meeting.
“This will be a big step by the Modi government to win the hearts of the farmers and gain their trust before the next round of discussions with the government,” Ajnala said, adding that the government should also consider his demand to end the punishment. by burning stubble and farmers. objections to the 2020 Electricity (Amendment) Bill before holding a meeting with the leaders of Syunkat Kisan Morcha (SKM) to discuss the controversial three laws.
Ajnala also reported that SKM leaders had not received any written invitation to date for the next round of talks. “An official invitation is still awaited,” he said, adding that SKM leaders would meet on Wednesday to discuss the whole situation.
In response to the proposal of few peasant leaders to contemplate the proposal of the Center government to suspend the three laws for a year and a half and constitute a committee to reflect on different aspects of the three agricultural laws, he said: “A death sentence is a death sentence, whether passed now or later, we want a complete repeal of all three laws, ”he said.
On the other hand, the leader of the Kisan Mazdur Sangarash Committee, Gurbachan Singh Chaba, said that his organization was not at all in favor of even contemplating the government’s proposal for a temporary suspension of agricultural laws.
“The farmers are in chardi kalan, our morcha is gaining strength with each passing day and the government has realized our power and is trying to seduce us with offers, but we will not settle for anything less than the total repeal of the three laws, “he added. .